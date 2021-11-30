The list of countries where Omicron has been found is growing, and the WHO is looking for answers

Many countries around the world are reporting the first cases of Omigron, a new variant of Govit-19. From South Africa to Canada, via Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the variant is still in circulation, although there is at least one case in the Reunion or the Netherlands.

As the World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tetros Adanom Caprese explained, scientists are trying to determine the level of risk of this mutated version:

“We do not yet know whether Omigron is associated with a high prevalence, serious illness, re-infection or risk of escaping vaccine coverage. WHO scientists and around the world are working urgently to answer these questions.”

“The appearance of the Omicron is another reminder that many of us may think we’ve finished Covid-19, and it was not done with us.”

Spain was one of the last countries to report Omigran’s first confirmed case. It was discovered on a traveler returning Sunday from South Africa, and the new variant was first discovered.

Although the vast majority of Omigron cases registered worldwide are from overseas travelers, the cases reported in Portugal and Scotland raise concerns that Omigron is already spreading domestically. In Portugal in particular, 13 players from a football club have been reported affected.

Meanwhile, travel restrictions are on the rise: a ban on all flights to Morocco and a ban on foreign visitors to Israel and Japan. Ban on flights with many South African countries. The UK and other countries demand that all visitors be subjected to PCR testing during the visit and isolated until the test results are negative.

Most members of the European Union, like Germany, are expanding their vaccination programs. It should not be forgotten that the delta virus is a dominant variant.

Despite the general concern, scientists are optimistic that, given time, they can modify or develop vaccines to counteract the new variant if needed.