The Nordic Council overwhelmingly rejects the draft recommendation on products from the Moroccan Sahara

Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM

HELSINKI – The Nordic Council has overwhelmingly rejected a draft recommendation aimed at imposing restrictions and measures on imports of goods from the Moroccan Sahara.

The Nordic Council, which is the official body of formal parliamentary cooperation of the Nordic countries, voted in favor of the President’s statement, which considered that the question of the Sahara did not fall within the Council’s powers. The Presidency not only refused to accept the plan but also refused to discuss it during the Council.

The bitter failure of this draft recommendation, presented by some members of the Nordic Green Left coalition, which tried to manipulate the Council, proves once again that the Scandinavian countries no longer have followers for the machinations of the separatists.

The result of the referendum also highlights the expectation of Moroccan embassies in the Nordic countries, which succeeded in defeating the opposition’s manipulation of the national issue.

The Nordic Council held its 74th session in the Finnish capital Helsinki from October 31 to November 3 under the theme “The Future and Role of the Nordic Countries in the World”. It focused mainly on the war in Ukraine and the energy and climate crises.

A cooperation forum for the parliamentary institutions of the Nordic countries, the Nordic Council was established in 1952. It has 87 members from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Faroe Islands, Greenland and Åland.