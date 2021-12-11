The number of Omigron variant cases is “doubling every two or three days in the UK”

With more than 58,000 new Govt-19 infections recorded on Friday, Housing Minister Michael Cove said after the crisis meeting that the UK was in a “deeply concerned situation” unheard of since January.

During this meeting, called Cobra, which he chaired and was dedicated to the state of health, the heads of government of various countries in the United Kingdom learned “very hard information.”

“We know we have the highest number of Govt infections reported in the UK since January 9,” the minister said on television. He noted that the number of Omigran variation cases “doubles every two or three days in the UK and may be even faster in Scotland”.

In the UK, “30% of cases registered in London are of the omigran type” which was identified in the country a fortnight ago.

Even those who have been double-vaccinated against this variant will be “sick, infected and hospitalized,” Cove said.

To prevent its spread, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that it would tighten restrictions, including returning to televisions from Monday and introducing vaccinated passports to some large gatherings in the UK.

The United Kingdom, one of the most devastated countries in Europe where more than 146,000 people have died since the outbreak of the Covit-19 epidemic, has already reintroduced measures to combat Omigran, such as demarcation of major dams in the tourism and transport sectors. , And wearing masks in shops and public transport.

In Scotland, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the tightening of rules to combat the spread of Omigran, explaining that its rapid and widespread spread has raised fears of a “tsunami of pollution” engulfing hospitals.

From Saturday, residents of the same home who tested positive should be self-isolated for ten days, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or have had a negative PCR test.

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) expects Omicron to become the dominant brand in the UK by mid-December. At a conference on Friday, he said that if the current trend in the UKHSA continues, the UK will have over one million Omicron type infections by the end of the month.