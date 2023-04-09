The OIC reaffirms the importance of the role of the Al-Quds Group, headed by the King, in countering dangerous Israeli policies in the Holy City.

The Governing Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirmed the importance of the role of the Al-Quds Group, led by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in dealing with the dangerous policies implemented by the Israeli occupation authorities in Al-Quds. Acharif.

This is according to a final report issued following an extraordinary open-door meeting held in Jeddah on Saturday by the organization’s executive committee, which discussed the Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The organization reaffirmed the importance of the al-Quds group’s role in countering Israeli policies aimed at “changing the city’s identity and legal status, as well as its demographic, cultural and historical structure.” Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency.

Member States and the Organization’s Secretariat called for urgent measures to deal with these serious attacks, to act at all levels and to implement the mechanisms mentioned in the relevant resolutions to send urgent messages to the relevant international organizations. Security Council.

These messages should reflect the organization’s position in this regard, and emphasize the guarantee of international protection for the Palestinian people, the occupied city of Al-Quds Acharif and its holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa. The face of illegal attempts to change the current legal and historical situation.

With MAP