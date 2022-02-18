Par Taieb Dekkar

In Sommet UE-UA, which’s the closest jewis à Bruxelles, soulful à nouveau in the question of participation in the criminal guerrillas, chef dune bande terrorist, domiciliée dans la rgion de Tindouf en Algérie.

Svil participant au dernier Sommet d’Abidjan, on the territory africain, sa prisse à Bruxelles rest, per conter, mme dynamics. Aucun pays l’Union European to reconnect with the public tentes of Tindouf, like dailors of nations nations, which have four arguments over their continent continent, pours out the presence of Brahim Ghali. D’Antant plus l’Union eropeanne a réssemment soutenu, par voix de son presentant aux nations unies, l’autonomie proposals on royaume for my question du sahara marocain, quote plaide aupri desne in e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e e The valid l’Accord agricole entre in Royaume du Maroc et l’Union European, which certainly has layers of l’Union

reconnaissent l’autonomie as a mogul’s riglement of the conflict artificially, created and entrusted with the novels of Algorithm and longevity.

Que commissar European charcoal de la Politique extérieure (Allemagne), who is the President of the European Union, Charles Michel (Berlge), who is the President of the European Union, Emmanuel Macron (France), is the author of the Dance in France. In the European Union, the President’s Etat Fictif & Virtual, which is one of the most unique nations in the world, is one of the Attributes of Etat (territorial, sovereign), which is one of the best dets in the world. Tindouf, the quoi quoi nos rendre perplexes.

Certains pays africains, notably l’Egypte, avaient refusé, in 2000, lors du premier sommet, l’accos às territoire chai pretend, en risservant la participation aux celes members des nations unies.

In the European Union, we would like to find out more about ROSD, the first European to adopt the RASD, the first to adopt the format of the Cair (sommet ten in 2000), which participates in the acquisition of layers. de l’ONU. The Union European aurait du refuser is the title of the territory of Europe which is the most introspection, which is the law of the courts for crimes against guerrillas, in one of the European languages.

I’m not going to invite you to the RASD à ce sommet! Lonely africaine, which of these is the official language, at the same address as RASD? All of us are new. Are you sure you want to delete’s afrikaine auraient-il besoin dinevitations se bruxelles? A priori, Non! Parce qu s sommet d’Abidjan, en côte diovire, au mois de novembre 2017, et sous pression d’Alger, une note the consoil africain avait engagé la Côte diovire à guarantee your participation les éats members. This is the longest distance in Royaume’s Rinintgreer Union African (Janvier 2017).

Toutefois, plusieurs forums internationaux avaient refusal on RASD, sauf in cas cas certains pays africains alli’s l’Algrie, qui en on imposing la participation.

Toutefois, the presence and participation of ce chef de bande terrorist, qui fait la guerre au Maroc, et dont rend compte your journeys, via sie rosaux de communications et via ligence de presse algrienne (APS DZ), depute Plus, it’s a guerrilla contour li é l’union europeanne par un accord dsosociation, relive des progrogatives et de l’union europeanne qui, seule, aurait pu s’y opponent et refuser qu ‘ The territory of Europe is foul.

If you are in the position of the Union European, in this affair, the contestants’ dailors are certain Europeans, the rest of the dopacit and dambiguit. I’m not sure if the Union I’m going to invite individually or even reconnect with RASD. It’s a lie in the app’s preview on terrain, in interdisciplinary rus cet intro de fouler le sol ‘union eroproenne, with a passport algorithm, confection, suvant les circuonstances, with a multiplicity of identities. The decision of the Union European Union is a matter of confusion. This situation is as conservative as a European diplomacy. A quand l’expulsion de la RASD de l’Union africaine! Le Maroc devrait s’y activer.