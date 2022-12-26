December 26, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

The Polisario lobby accuses Morocco of losing the Sakharov Prize to Sultan Kaya.

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 1 min read

Last week, Spanish MEP Miguel Urban invited his colleagues Concentrate More on the Moroccan aspect of the “Qatargate” affair. “The conspiracy started with Morocco and its secret services before Qatar, which already only used one network,” he said. When the color was announced, this staunch defender of the Polisario sprang into action.

In a new publication, he accused Morocco of losing Sultana Kaya to win the 2021 Sakharov Prize, awarded by the European Parliament, to Russian rival Alexei Navalny. Urban believes that his parliamentary group’s candidate is the victim of a “conspiracy” orchestrated by the Moroccan lobby in the EP and, according to him, benefited from the support of Socialists who “received orders to vote”. Sultana Gaya’s nomination.

These accusations brought by Miguel Urban are not new. confidential In October 2021, Spanish Socialist MEPs expressed their support for Vox’s proposal to award the 2021 Sakharov Prize to former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez.

So far, Urban has yet to accuse the Moroccan lobby in the European Parliament of torpedoing Aminato Haider’s bid to win the 2010 edition of the Sakharov Prize.

