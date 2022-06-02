The rate of tobacco consumption in Morocco continues to decline

The rate of tobacco consumption in Morocco continues to fall as it does in the world, which was underlined in Marrakesh on Tuesday by Hamid Ibani, head of the Ocher City Drug Center. “This rate is expected to reach 12% in Morocco by 2025,” he said during a discussion on “Dangers of Tobacco” organized on the eve of World No Tobacco Day. Ibani mentioned. This year’s selected theme: “Tobacco is a threat to our environment”. In this presentation entitled “Tobacco Addiction: Neuroscience and Therapeutic News”, the expert noted that the number of smokers aged 15 years and over, including those of the World Health Organization (WHO), has declined. In Morocco it rose from 23.6% in 2000 to 17.7% in 2010 and then to 15.7% in 2015 and 13.8% in 2020. This conference-discussion was initiated by the Marrakech Division of the Drug Risk Reduction Association, in association with the Semla Faculty of Science. (FSSM) Under Gadi Ayyat University, Mr. Ibanni noted that the setback was the result of a policy pursued by Morocco in the fight against smoking. In this regard, he commended the tireless efforts in this direction at the level of the Maraoke Drug Center, which receives a large number of consumers and cigarette addicts, noting that the organization calls for approaches that integrate awareness and treatment. Reduces tobacco consumption and its risks. In the process, he recalled that the rate of tobacco consumption among men fell from 45.5% in 2000 to 35.33% in 2010 and reached 31.1% in 2015, a trend that is projected to decline to 24.7% by 2020. It is projected to be 24.2 in 2025. Among women, the rate has dropped significantly, from 2.2% in 2000 to 1.3% in 2010, then to 1% in 2015 and 0.8% in 2020, whereas this percentage is expected to be 0.6% by 2025. He continued. On another level, the meeting provided an opportunity for Mohamed Sergai, a professor at the FSSM and head of the Maracak section of the Drug Risk Reduction Association, to emphasize the link between tobacco consumption and its by-products and threats. Environment. During the meeting, the audience was invited to watch a documentary on tobacco addiction aimed at creating awareness among the youth and the younger generation about the harms of smoking and its effects on psychological and physical health. Morocco, like other countries around the world, celebrated World No Tobacco Day on Tuesday, May 31, a continuation of World Health Day 2022. “Our planet, our health”. On this occasion, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare launched a national campaign that will continue until June 21, with the aim of further strengthening awareness about the dangers of smoking and focusing on this issue. This damage to the environment.