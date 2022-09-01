The Sahara: Moroccan diplomacy on the warpath

On August 31, 2022, Nazar Borida and his Cape Verdean Vice President Rui Alberto de Figuerido Soares inaugurated the Consulate of the Republic of Cape Verde in Takla.

While Algeria resumes its old strategy of buying consciences to harm Morocco's territorial integrity, the latter refines its diplomatic strategy by quickly uniting the camp of many of its African allies.

In its edition of Friday, September 2, the Arabic language daily Al Ahdad Al Maghribiya Based on a number of recent international analyses, the Algerian regime believes that it has once again faced with the powerful access of madness many of the support for Morocco of the Sahara.

To counter this dynamic, the Algerian regime today is trying to use the manna gained from the rise in the price of hydrocarbons to buy conscience and resume its former artificial position within the African Union.

Aware of this incurable Algerian insanity, Morocco has already placed itself at the forefront of the diplomatic battle line. He plans to unite all his African allies, especially those who have expressed support for sub-Saharan Morocco, especially those who have opened embassies in the two largest cities of the Moroccan Sahara, Layoune and Dakla. .

The latest country to take this conspicuous step is none other than Cape Verde, a former backer of the Polisario separatists, which opened an embassy in Takla last Wednesday. It was on this occasion that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Morocco’s Minister of Abroad, Nasser Borida, in the presence of his Cape Verdean counterpart, Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares, announced the International Meeting of Ministers. Foreign affairs of African countries that have opened embassies in the Moroccan Sahara. During his press conference with his Cape Verdean counterpart, he indicated that preparations for the meeting would begin in the coming months, adding that the conference would be held in Lyon or Dakar.

The initiative is part of a royal speech on August 20, on the occasion of the anniversary of the revolution of the King and the People, in which the sovereign called to strengthen the dynamics of the opening of embassies in Morocco. Sahara, as a signal of a very positive evolution in the file of regional unity of Morocco.

Al Ahdad Recalls that 40% of African Union member states have already opened embassies in the Moroccan Sahara. But, the newspaper adds, the Algerian regime is once again in the process of squandering, apparently without any intention, Moroccan diplomatic dynamics for the sole purpose of countering the wealth of the Algerian people.