The state speech underscored the crucial place of the Sahara issue in Morocco’s relations

In his address to the nation on the 69th anniversary of the King and the People’s Revolution, Morocco emphasized the relations the Kingdom maintains with its allies at the center and decisive point of the Sahara conflict. , said Mohamed Yahya, professor of administrative law and constitutional law at Tangier Faculty of Law.

“HM the King sent a clear message to the rest of the world to highlight once again the central and decisive place of this issue in the international context of Morocco and its partnerships,” Mr. Yahya said.

The academic added that Morocco’s traditional or new partners are invited to clarify their positions, leave the gray zone and put aside the language of calm diplomacy to openly and honestly express their support for the Moroccan autonomy project.

Mr. Yahya pointed out that the sovereignty was underlined by affirming that “the Sahara issue is the prism through which Morocco considers its international environment”. It is a measure of the sincerity of the friendships he establishes and the effectiveness of the partnerships he establishes, plain and simple.

Morocco must “decide and act positively” to help put an end to the artificial conflict around the Sahara and continue to deal with Moroccan issues that play a key role, such as international terrorism. , illegal immigration and others, he continued.

Regarding Moroccans living abroad (MRE), the state speech was linked with great interest, the academic emphasized the need to engage in a serious dialogue with all elements of the Moroccan diaspora and stakeholders of the parties. The Moroccan Community Abroad (CCME) “creates a clear road map” to provide effective solutions to the various risks faced by this important community.

It must be concluded that it is necessary to “implement the framework law and the code of the new investment charter and to review the legislative and regulatory devices on the basis of allowing this community to play a more important role in the national economy.”