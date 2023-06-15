The threat of drought hangs over the region, and Morocco is wary

On its official website, the European Commission has published a report by the Copernicus Center warning of severe drought in western Mediterranean countries. This phenomenon has led to a significant drop in river flow and poor crop growth, adding further challenges to the region.

In its conclusions, the report highlighted the worrying effects of severe drought in the western Mediterranean and widespread water scarcity in the region. Soils have experienced a significant decrease in their moisture content, while the flow of rivers has decreased alarmingly. As a result, the growth of plants and crops during their critical season has been severely compromised.

The report also pointed out that this trend has been confirmed at many levels, with many parts of the western Mediterranean countries experiencing a steady decline in rainfall for more than a year. This situation, combined with exceptionally dry and warm winters and springs, has exacerbated an already severe drought in the region. Experts predict that the temperature will continue to rise in summer, further worsening the situation.

This highlighted a major concern: between May 2022 and April 2023, temperatures in northern Morocco, Algeria, southern Spain, southern France and northern Italy exceeded 2.5°C, sometimes even 4°C, above the typical average.

Note that the climate at the end of spring 2023 was more severe than the previous year. Severe droughts have also hit Europe, significantly affecting water resources, agriculture and energy production.

The same source explains that the flow of rivers has generally decreased due to lack of rain in the present scenario. Spain is particularly affected by water shortages, especially in the Andalusian region where reservoirs are only 25% full of their capacity.

According to the Central Drought Index, much of the western Mediterranean basin is currently classified as alert, one of the most severe.

The report reveals an even further decline in the levels of agricultural crops in the Maghreb region, which are well below the usual average levels. A similar situation is observed in the Iberian Peninsula, where the area cultivated with summer crops has decreased significantly. In addition, grain and animal production suffered a significant decline, which had a particularly strong impact on Portugal. These agricultural sectors have been hit hard by the effects of drought, compromising food security and the economy of these regions.

The report’s findings warn of the severity of the situation if the current drought conditions, characterized by high temperatures and lack of rain, continue into the future.

Central scientists have warned that there is a high risk of a critical water resource situation next summer. This warning highlights the critical importance of careful monitoring of the situation, planning and implementation of water management measures and effective drought adaptation in the region. They emphasize cooperation between governments, local communities and stakeholders to ensure sustainable management of water resources and reduce the impacts of drought on people and ecosystems in the region.