The Ukrainian grain dockyard’s first export in Turkey has found a new buyer

According to maritime traffic monitoring sites, the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain arrived at the Turkish port of Mersin on Wednesday and found a new buyer, a news site reported.

The Sierra Leonean-flagged cargo ship Razoni departed from the port of Odessa on the Black Sea on August 1 with 26,000 tonnes of corn and was due to arrive at the port of Tripoli in Lebanon on Sunday.

However, the five-month delivery period “prompted the buyer and exporter to agree to cancel the order,” the Ukrainian Embassy explained in a press release Tuesday evening.

According to maritime traffic tracking sites, the Razoni docked in the Turkish Mediterranean port of Mersin on Wednesday evening. A new buyer has been found in Turkey for maize transported by Razoni, Middle East Eye news site reported. “The cargo will be sold and unloaded in Mersin,” said Ahmed Al-Fars of Ashram, a shipping agency.

An agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine, verified by the United Nations and Turkey in Istanbul in July, has allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume to avert a global food crisis.

Frederic Kenny, the senior UN official overseeing the deal, said on Wednesday that wheat shipments would begin next week after corn-laden ships stuck in Ukrainian ports following Russia’s invasion could leave. “We are seeing a steady increase in the number of ships arriving and departing. This is a good start,” he added.