The UN condemns the “inhumane treatment” of detainees

Almost constant surveillance, limited access to families, isolation: the treatment of the last 30 Guantanamo detainees is “cruel, inhuman and degrading”, the UN said this Monday. One expert condemned the first such visit to a US military prison.

After two decades of fruitless requests by independent UN human rights experts, the Special Rapporteur on human rights and the fight against terrorism, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, was finally authorized to undertake the visit in February.

Its report, released on Monday, said that despite “significant improvements” in the detention center, “constant surveillance, forced removal from cells, excessive use of restraints”, “structural deficiencies in terms of health, inadequate access to families” and “arbitrary detentions characterized by persistent violations of the right to a fair trial”.

“These practices and negligence (…) have particularly negative overall effects on the dignity, freedom and fundamental rights of every detainee, and this, in my opinion, amounts to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law,” he said at a press conference. said.

“Closing this establishment remains a priority,” he added, hailing “the US’s openness and willingness to set an example” by allowing the visit.

The prison, which has become a thorn in Washington’s side accused of illegal detention, human rights abuses and torture, counts up to 800 “prisoners of war” who are being held despite flimsy evidence of their involvement.