The UN General Assembly demands the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine

AA/New York/Yilmaz Özturk

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved the “immediate and unconditional withdrawal” of Russian troops from Ukraine.

According to Anadolu Agency, the resolution received 141 votes in favor and 7 against, with 32 countries abstaining.

Russia, Belarus, Mali, Syria, Nicaragua, Eritrea and North Korea voted against the text, the same source said.

Abstaining were Cuba, Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, China, Bolivia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Uganda and Vietnam.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, however, they carry political weight.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, which provoked international anger and many reactions, as well as the imposition of unprecedented and very severe financial and economic sanctions against Moscow.

To end its activism, Russia is putting forward as a precondition Ukraine’s abandonment of its plans to join military institutions and alliances, including NATO, and acceptance of what Kiev considers a “total neutrality” position. interferes with its sovereignty.”

*Translated from Arabic by Majdi Ismail

