February 24, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

The UN General Assembly demands the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 1 min read

AA/New York/Yilmaz Özturk

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved the “immediate and unconditional withdrawal” of Russian troops from Ukraine.

According to Anadolu Agency, the resolution received 141 votes in favor and 7 against, with 32 countries abstaining.

Russia, Belarus, Mali, Syria, Nicaragua, Eritrea and North Korea voted against the text, the same source said.

Abstaining were Cuba, Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, China, Bolivia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Uganda and Vietnam.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, however, they carry political weight.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, which provoked international anger and many reactions, as well as the imposition of unprecedented and very severe financial and economic sanctions against Moscow.

To end its activism, Russia is putting forward as a precondition Ukraine’s abandonment of its plans to join military institutions and alliances, including NATO, and acceptance of what Kiev considers a “total neutrality” position. interferes with its sovereignty.”

*Translated from Arabic by Majdi Ismail

Only part of the dispatches that Anadolu Agency broadcasts to its subscribers through the Internal Broadcasting System (HAS) are broadcast in abbreviated form on the AA website. Contact us to subscribe.

See also  Heatwave causes more than 3,000 extra deaths in UK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ajay Banga, the former head of Mastercard, has been appointed as the head of the World Bank

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

China thrusts itself into conflict with proposed “peace plan”.

17 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

International Lawyers Coalition of Journalist Ihsaneh El Ghady

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

The UN General Assembly demands the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine

1 hour ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Ajay Banga, the former head of Mastercard, has been appointed as the head of the World Bank

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

China thrusts itself into conflict with proposed “peace plan”.

17 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

International Lawyers Coalition of Journalist Ihsaneh El Ghady

1 day ago William Kennedy