The US has been hit by massive cyber attacks for two weeks

Millions of people in Louisiana and Oregon have had their personal data compromised following a massive cyber attack that also hit the US federal government, US agencies have announced.

Officials said the cyber attack affected at least 6.5 million people living in Oregon and Louisiana. Federal authorities suspect Russian gangs behind the cyber attack.

On Thursday, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said several US federal government agencies were affected.

The company is “providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions affecting their MOVEit applications,” Eric Goldstein, the Cyber ​​Security Agency’s (CISA) executive deputy director, said in a statement.

“We are working urgently to assess the impact and ensure timely remediation,” he added.

CISA Director Jen Easterly said she was “confident” there would not be “significant impacts” on federal agencies.

Several cyber attacks have been reported in the US over the past two weeks, hitting major US universities and several state governments.

The attacks put pressure on federal officials who have vowed to end the scourge of ransomware attacks that have plagued schools, hospitals and local governments across the United States.

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore said in a statement this week that “sensitive personal and financial information,” including health billing records, may have been stolen in cyberattacks.

Separately, the University System of Georgia, which includes the University of Georgia along with its 40,000 students and a dozen other state colleges and universities, said it was investigating the “scale and severity” of the cyber attacks.

A Russian-speaking hacking group called CLOP claimed responsibility for some of the cyberattacks last week, which also affected employees of the BBC, British Airways, oil company Shell and the state governments of Minnesota and Illinois.

New cyberattacks demonstrate the widespread impact that a software flaw can have if exploited by skilled criminals.

Progress, the US company that owns the MOVEit software, urged victims to update their software and offered security advice.