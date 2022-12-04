The US military seized a weapons vehicle heading to Yemen from Iran

The US Navy announced on Saturday that it had seized a million rounds of ammunition and rocket launchers smuggled from Iran to Yemen in the war.

The consignment was discovered on Thursday. The US 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, said in a statement that it was the second major illegal arms seizure in a month on this sea route.

In a statement, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper blamed Iran and described it as "Disruptive behavior". "US Naval Forces are working to deter and disrupt dangerous and reckless maritime activities in the region", he added.

Iran admits to supporting the Houthi rebels in Yemen, but refuses to supply them with weapons.

The fishing trawler intercepted on Thursday was carrying approximately 7,000 rocket launchers and “Propellants used to launch RPG rockets“, according to the press release.

In November, the US Navy said it intercepted a boat from Iran carrying Yemeni rebels.Materials used to make rocket fuel and ammunition».

Since 2014, the conflict in Yemen has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and plunged the country into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. A UN-brokered ceasefire in April gave the people six months, but when it expired in October, the warring parties failed to reach an agreement to extend it.