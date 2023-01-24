The war in Ukraine is affecting the education of more than 5 million children

AA/Tunis/Hajer Cherni

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine has disrupted the education of more than five million children.

In a statement published on the official website of the United Nations, UNICEF urged the international community to intervene on the issue.

According to UNICEF, “the impact of the 11-month conflict only adds up to two years of learning lost to the Covid-19 pandemic”. The UN body has also warned against the plight of children involved in eight years of war in eastern Ukraine.

In the same context, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Afshan Khan, UN argued, “Schools and early childhood education structures provide children with an essential sense of stability and security, and failure to learn can have lifelong consequences.”

Thousands of schools and other educational institutions were destroyed throughout the country during armed conflicts. Since the outbreak of war, parents have been avoiding sending their children to school for security reasons, the UN said.

And according to UNICEF data, “1.9 million children have access to online courses. 1.3 million children were enrolled in a mix of face-to-face and virtual lessons, and after recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, widespread blackouts were recorded.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, which provoked international anger and many reactions, as well as the imposition of unprecedented and very severe financial and economic sanctions against Moscow.

Russia has made an end to its action conditional on its plans to join military institutions and alliances, including NATO, by renouncing Ukraine and adopting a “total neutrality” position. “Interference with its sovereignty”.



Only part of the dispatches that Anadolu Agency broadcasts to its subscribers through the Internal Broadcasting System (HAS) are broadcast in abbreviated form on the AA website. Contact us to subscribe.



