The WHO has given emergency approval for the Indian vaccine Kovacsin

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday recommended the status of the emergency application list (EUL) of Bharat Biotech’s Kovit-19 vaccine Kovacs.

“WHO Provides Emergency Use List (EUL) to COVAXIN (Developed by Bharat Biotech), Includes Growing Portfolio of WHO Verified Vaccines for Kovit-19 Prevention”The World Health Organization said in a statement. Declaration.

The WHO said the vaccine was reviewed by the strategic advisory panel of covaccine immunologists (SAGE) who recommended the use of the vaccine in two doses, four weeks apart, for all ages 18 and over.

“There is insufficient information on vaccinating pregnant women with the #Covaxin vaccine to assess the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine during pregnancy;, The WHO said.

Bharat Biotech responded to the news by saying that global companies can now supply Kovacs.

“Through WHO verification, countries can now expedite the regulatory approval process for the import and management of covax. UNICEF, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), GAVI COVAX facility can purchase Covaxin for distribution in countries around the world.The Hyderabad-based company said.

Following this, Union Health Minister Mansuk Mandavia congratulated the scientists and Bharat Biotech for this achievement.

Kovacs Symptom has proven to be 77.8% effective against Govit-19 and 65.2% effective against Delta variant.

In June, the company said it had completed a final analysis of Kovacs’ effectiveness from Phase III trials.

The emergency use list will allow India to send the vaccine to countries that rely on WHO guidelines for their regulatory decisions.

Kovacs’ WHO support comes after two MRNA injections, the adenovirus vector vaccines developed by Pfizer / Bioendech and Moderna, Astrogeneneka and Johnson & Johnson, and the Chinese vaccine inactivated by Sinovac Biotech and Sinoform.