The world celebrated its second New Year in the shadow of Govt

The world on Saturday celebrated the transition to 2022, despite hopes of a better year and a breakthrough.

The New York Times marked the event with a small crowd in the square, with Paris dropping its fireworks as the Omigron variation lawsuit erupted, and the London Fireworks Show was shown on television to cheer the audience on.

In Rome, on Saturday, Pope Francis called for an end to war and violence from his window in St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

There is no need to complain of defeat, he said, to roll hands to build peace. “We need peace.”

With the arrival of a new US president in the last twelve months, the dreams of democracy have faded from Afghanistan to Burma to Hong Kong or Russia, the first Olympics without spectators.

But, it is an epidemic that has once again ruled the daily lives of most of mankind. The index milestone of one million daily corona virus cases worldwide has passed in the last hours of 2021, with more than 5.4 million people dying since the virus was first identified in China in December, especially after the appearance of the infectious Omicron variant. 2019.

Great Britain, the United States and Australia, which have long been protected from the epidemic, are also breaking records of new cases.

France announced on Thursday that Omigron had a majority in its territory. In his will for the country, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that “the coming weeks will be difficult”, but “the real reasons for optimism” and “2022 may be the year of the epidemic”.

In Indian Kashmir, at least 12 people were killed and thirteen injured in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple, one of the busiest Hindu temples in northern India, at 2:45 am local time (9:15 pm GMT).

From Seoul to Mexico City and San Francisco, many festivals have been canceled or severely restricted.

In Paris, where traditional fireworks have been canceled, thousands of tourists and visitors – much less than before the epidemic – strolled along the Avenue des Champs Elysees lined with gleaming trees, where police again restricted masking.

“Everything is closed in the Netherlands, so it’s better to stay here.

In the heart of Madrid, a traditional gathering in Puerto del Sol gathered about 7,000 people to swallow grapes to the sound of twelve feet at midnight.

In Rome, especially the moderate temperatures did not frighten the traditional divers in Tiber this year, although only four brave ones tried the experience under the delight of the audience.

In Sydney, generally hailed as the ‘New Year’s Capital of the World’, the crowds at the harbor to watch the traditional fireworks were unusually low.

In Dubai (United Arab Emirates), 36 fireworks in 29 locations set the city on fire. Enthusiasts gathered in the evening to see the view of Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world.

In Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, the second most affected country after the United States, has cut its celebrations, attracting three million tourists to the famed Copacabana Beach each year. This year, concerts have been canceled, access to the environment has been banned, and the tropical summer rains have called for themselves.

Only a limited number of cheerleaders – most of whom traditionally dressed in white – responded.

“I expected to see more people, and it would be stressful,” 28-year-old Colombian tourist Alejandra Luna told AFP, “but it’s quiet, I like it.”

In New York, instead of 60,000 people, 15,000 masked and vaccinated people were allowed to watch the countdown and ball and confetti unfold before midnight in iconic Times Square in central Manhattan. The beginning of the new year.

“It’s our dream to see the ball come out, and we’m vaccinated for it,” said Crony Spox, who came in well from Memphis, Tennessee.

US President Joe Biden called for unity in a video message on Friday, saying he was “more optimistic” than ever. “We have turned every crisis we face into an opportunity to be a stronger and better nation,” he said.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin, in his televised greetings, referred to the Govt epidemic, which, without quoting the more than 600,000 deaths set by the National Statistics Agency the previous day – more than twice the number reported by the government – puts the country at an all-time high. Renounced in the world.

Globally, the distribution of vaccines to about 60% of the population gives a glimmer of hope, although some poor countries still have limited access and a section of the population is reluctant to do so.

But the World Health Organization is trying several months earlier; Its chairman, Tetros Adanom Caprais, said he feared Omigron would be “highly contagious, causing a tsunami similar to the Delta.”