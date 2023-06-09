The World Food Program has suspended part of its food aid to Ethiopia

The World Food Program (WFP) announced on Friday June 9 that, in turn, it has suspended part of its Food assistance to do Ethiopia The day after a similar announcement by the US government, due to the food diversion.

“We will temporarily suspend food aid in Ethiopia, but nutrition assistance for children, pregnant and lactating women, school feeding programs and measures to strengthen farmers and pastoralists” will continue uninterrupted in the face of external shocks, PAM indicated in a press release. .

“The diversion of food is absolutely unacceptable,” WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a speech, welcoming the “investigation and accountability of those responsible by the Ethiopian government.”

A follow-up investigation

On Thursday, USAID, the US government’s international aid agency, announced it was suspending its food aid to Ethiopia, condemning the aid as “derailing a comprehensive and coordinated effort”.

USAID “expects to begin food assistance immediately if we have confidence in the integrity of distribution systems to get aid to its intended recipients,” the agency said.

Ethiopian officials, in a joint statement with USAID, pledged Thursday evening that a joint investigation was underway to “hold accountable those involved in these abductions.”

On Friday, the WFP said it would “redouble its efforts to improve controls and safeguards to ensure food aid reaches vulnerable people across Ethiopia.”

“WFP is working closely with its UN partners, humanitarian organizations and local actors to reform the way aid is distributed across Ethiopia,” the UN organization said in its statement.

The UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) estimated at the end of May that about 20 million people, or 16% of the 120 million Ethiopians, depend on food aid, either because of conflict or a historic drought in the region. Horn of Africa 4.6 million people were displaced across Ethiopia.

