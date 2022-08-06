The World is Waiting for Us – by Gabriel Banon

Our human activities, today, are being seriously challenged by artificial intelligence, called AI. Current brain obsolescence is becoming more than a fear: the evidence.

AI and data compiled by computer systems build on each other narrowly. We can say that the human brain has been abandoned in this race for greater efficiency, and this is only the beginning.

We are already borrowing some bits of AI to augment the capabilities of this brain. For example, with the help of invasive techniques, such as placing implants directly into the brain, this is the dawn of augmented humans. Ethical, philosophical and moral debate is open.

Silicon Valley researchers have made great strides in developing these new technologies.

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg heralded the rise of Facebook by establishing a new economic model. Tomorrow, using a computer or smartphone will become a thing of ancient history. Thanks to the telepathic helmet, we connect directly, brain-to-brain, with our friends on the other side of the world or in the immediate vicinity. In April 2017, Facebook presented projects in the field of neural interfaces. These projects already aim to connect the brain directly to the computer. It’s the advent of the man-machine interface, where you can’t tell very quickly who’s leading the dance, the human or the AI.

Elon Musk, who aims to save our species, believes that our salvation lies in the development of implants aimed at augmenting human capabilities. According to him, AI is the enemy of man. So we need to increase our intelligence. The fight against the evil and powerful AI will be difficult in the 21st century universe.

In June 2016, Elon Musk said: “There is an urgent need to hybridize our brains with microchips before AI turns us into pets. The good ones among us will be fed by AI like we feed our Labradors.

Keep calm, the time when machines will dominate the world is not yet here, but we must admit that they are progressing rapidly. The Artificial Intelligence Coding Project, which brings together researchers from Stanford University, MIT, Harvard and Oxford, has made this observation. In the first report, the AI ​​Index noted a sharp increase in research on artificial intelligence in recent years.

According to this first assessment, machines’ artificial intelligence is approaching or beating humans on a growing set of criteria. For now, advances in AI still leave machines far behind humans.

But some, including Elon Musk, predict AI will overtake humans by 2060, others as early as 2030.

Dark prospects for human free will.