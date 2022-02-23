These experts are appealing to the production of vaccines in the continent

Lors du sommet sous le thème «Des Ports aux Bras: l’Afrique Ripond à la Covid-19 – Ququit, fourniture et fabrication organ hybride, organized 23 fivier 2022, Dr Ayoade Alakija, envoy sp special de l’OMS pour l’acléturor d’Accès aux outils contre Covid-19, ainsi quen panel of dirigants africains, de d’organisations non gournementales et de parteniers internationaux, on appel’s production en masse vaccines in africque alors que the continent est touches in retard to combat pandemic du coronavirus.

The troisieme in the pandemic, the vaccination in Afrique, the most influential people in Europe and the Nordic Nord. Alors that pays developers distributor rappel aux enfants, 7% of the population africaine in a single dose. With these newcomers, 70% of the world’s viewers will be on the Internet by 70% of all viewers by 2024.

Le sommet, intitulé Des Ports aux bras: l’Afrique répond à la Covid-19 – équité, fourniture et fabricationthe organization’s center coordination des urgences (ECC) et l’Alliance pours four quotes vaccines in Afrique, se penche ainsi on l’Afrique en termes vaccination, aussie bien la production que l’Provisionnement travers le program COVAX.

Presently at this meeting, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, President of the Forum of Governors and Governors of Nicobar Islands, Nigeria will continue to support the Afrians’ affiliate partnership in the field of population censorship. pour reforfor limmunité collective.

COVAX au service de l’Afrique

For his part, Dr Seth Berkley, the director of Gavi’s General Gavi, gave you the first COVAX fotte program, the first anniversary of the creation and creation of more than 440 million doses of vaccines with more specialties.

«The program COVAX continues to use four doses of vaccines for all utilis utilis the most possible for africains afrin de afriner la pandemie and rduire les ingalitasat-soul, rappelant que Etats-Unis ont été the greatest grand contributor of Covax depuis sa creation.

Même son de cloche du cté du Dr Richard Hatchett, Principal Director General CEPI: «In 2022, the dosage of the vaccine seront available, permontant à nomreux pays datteindre a couverture vaccine live diici la mi-2022. Attend an accè élive aux vaccine and the taux de couverture dependent non seulement des approval vaccines, but our acceptance of vaccines and the capacitance of the pays é Diployer approval availability is availableestime-t-il.

Lors son intervention, in Dr Matshidiso Moeti, direct the regimental l’OMS to l’Afrique a’galement mis en lumière limportance dunene utilization équitable des vaccines in your pays.

Es Les pays ont ét laissés to compte d’Souvement in the world of primo-vaccinations, des efforts and un financement coordinates à lchelle mondiale divent dntre renforcés for parvenir à a distribution and a utility available in your own quotes ⁇at-elle déclaré.

Cependant, John Nkengasong, director of Centric africains contrôle et de Prevention des maladies, dcclar le is the principal dofi for vacciner continent nis plus pnouries d’Provisionnement, but also défis logistics and la vaccination.

L’Alliance Mondiale for vaccines and vaccination a traveler or adapter for four-year doses of vaccine Covid-19 aux bosins in pays – en ayssayant d’frir des choix d lesnsquels vacc vaccs sont envoys et quont sont administrator.

The production of vaccines in Afrique pour metter financially on pandemic

Selon Dr Dr Nkengasong, the capacitor of the Afrique Fabriquer des doses is important, but not for the sake of the Covid, but because of the maladies futures.

The son of Cité, the director of L’OMS in Afrique, mis l’accent on don’ts directing and travailler main dans la main pour augmenter la production des vaccins in continent.

«L’Afrique a passé ducks combat la pandemie avec le mouens dont dispose, c’est pour cela quil faut rapondre rapidement aux besoins des populations af davancer dans l’radication du virusat-elle estimé.

‘L’Afrique is a continental vulnerable and all-around precious boy who met a point in the final pandemic. Cest pour ce quil is the most important product of vaccines and Greek technology in ARNm, in dicermais possible changes in choses. We are part of the Travel Activation of the Nombreux Organizations for the Daily Accelerator Process.explique, pour part, by Dr Hatchett.

Here are some of the journals, l’Allemand BioNTech, which developed the Pfizer’s premier vaccine à ARNm containing coronavirus, the unit’s unit of mobile production vaccines and logs in the database ” ‘in-depth version of the game.

Plus, in the case of biotechnology sud-africaine Biologics, the first of its kind in the world, the first vaccine against coronavirus is the continent based on the technologies of LARNm, using the utility’s most accessible source code in the public domain. rival de BioNTech, Moderna.

The technologic du vaccine sera part sans que brewts qui la sous-tendent soient abandonnés, as l lont demand un un certain number of pays and dong.

This is not to say that Sommet Sinscrit dans is a continuation of the Sone Series d’Ivoires: the Sommet mondial de la Santé (WHS) doctober 2021 à Berlin, which appeals to monde entier à se pencher on la preparation à a pandemie mondiale, the dialogue haut nivau lors de l’ivinement de Wilton Park de 2021, the declaration of Rome du G20 et sommet mondial contre le coronavirus.