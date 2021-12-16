The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday listed the most popular food in Senegal as thiébou dieune (rice with fish in the Wolof language) as an extraordinary cultural heritage of mankind.

After a long process that began in 2019, the thiébou dieune registration request file was introduced in October 2020 by the Senegalese Ministry of Culture.

Thiébou dieune is a traditional dish consisting of rice, fish and a variety of vegetables. Made with or without tomatoes, it is served as lunch in most homes and restaurants in Senegal.

“Le Ceebu jën” is a dish that has its origins in the fishing communities of St. Louis Island in North Senegal. St. Louis, the former capital of French West Africa (AOF), is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“The colonists imposed cash crops on the colony and introduced rice imported from its colonies in Indochina instead of food crops. Communities, by inventing a recipe based on paddy and fish, were able to adapt flexibly: The Cheap Gin,” he pointed out. UNESCO.

“The reason everyone invented this dish is because Penta Mbaye is a chef from the village of Get-ndar in St. Louis,” he underscores.

During Wednesday’s panel of ministers, Senegalese President Maggie Saul welcomed the UNESCO inscription on the glorious World Heritage Site of Humanity.

A total of 55 requests were examined by the Intergovernmental Panel on the Preservation of UNESCO’s Extraordinary Cultural Heritage, which meets by video conference for the 16th Annual Session from December 13 to 18.

Other cultural features engraved on the 2021 UNESCO World Heritage List include Arabic manuscripts from 16 countries, including Tunisia, Mauritania and Saudi Arabia, as well as Ecuador’s pasilo, song and poetry. UNESCO has engraved “La Turida” in its exquisite heritage, which makes it possible to preserve this ancient equestrian exercise, which is very popular in Morocco.

In total, 597 cultural expressions related to 137 countries are engraved in the extraordinary heritage of UNESCO.