November 20, 2021

This allows travelers who have been vaccinated against goiter to enter Canada

The same source said, “From November 30, persons leaving Canada for less than 72 hours by land or air will not be required to provide evidence of a negative molecular test to re-enter the country.”

This change only applies to Canadians, permanent residents and persons registered under Indian law, as well as children under the age of twelve and persons with medical contraindications to the vaccine.

“As more and more Canadians are being vaccinated every day, we can move cautiously towards the economy and the community with open borders,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday.

To date, only Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccinated travelers are authorized to enter Canada.

