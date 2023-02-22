This is how artificial intelligence sees Moroccans (photos)

The experiment consisted of seeing what typical families in 19 countries around the world look like in the form of portraits created by artificial intelligence (AI). Families from Morocco, France, Italy, Spain, China, Germany, Brazil, USA, Argentina, Poland, Egypt, Serbia, Israel, Turkey, Japan, Philippines, Russia and Mexico were considered.

The artificial intelligence system uses certain algorithms to create realistic images based on real images obtained from the Internet. Many tools and software such as Static Diffusion, TensorFlow, Keras, Pytorch allow creating images using artificial intelligence. The use of this technology brings benefits such as saving time and increasing productivity. AI is a good creative tool for companies looking for innovation and new ideas, as well as beginners and enthusiasts of art and design.

On the other hand, its use in the field of art poses a problem. The question arises whether a machine can show creativity and intelligence like a human being. “If the artistic mind, capable of creating works of unparalleled subtlety, complexity, and depth, is trivialized with a tiny chip, it kills their sense of humanity,” said scientist, American philosopher, and scholar Douglas Hofstadter.

Additionally, content generated from artificial intelligence is unlicensed, meaning it is not owned by anyone. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), only one person can be the author of a work. Anyone who uses artificial intelligence to create an image is not considered the author of a work. Also, the artistic value of these works is also questioned. “AI can process information, but it can’t draw. It can’t capture an emotion, a face, or the softness of a human face,” said filmmaker and director Guillermo del Toro.