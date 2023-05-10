This new country, separated from southern Arabia and northern Yemen – Le1

Following a four-day consultative meeting, Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Monday renewed its efforts to divide the war-torn country. According to Emirati observers, the meeting laid the foundation for the creation of a new country in the south of the country, which will bear the name “South Arabia”.

The South Yemen Interim Council (STC) met this Monday, May 9, in Aden and the participating political factions signed the “National Charter”, the most notable clause of which is “Restoration of the Southern State with its political and geographical boundaries as it existed before May 22, 1990Denoting the unification of the former states of North Yemen and South Yemen.

Any settlement that does not take into account the “full sovereignty” of the South must be decided by the people of the region, the charter states.

It also provides for the adoption of a federal government in South Yemen.

Participants in the meeting stressed the need for an “international resolution” to act on the separation of South Yemen from the state of Yemen, The New Arab reported.

According to the same source, the assembly will form the government of the new state, headed by Aïdarous al-Zoubaïdi, head of the CTS. Major Generals Abdulrahman al-Muhrammi, Faraj al-Bahsani, and Ahmed Saeed bin Braik were appointed vice-presidents, and 23 others were appointed to the Presidential Council.

Major General / Aidarouz bin Qasim Al-Zubaidi – Chairman of the Southern Intermediate Council

Dear Vice Presidents of South State Interim Council

Major General / Ahmad Saeed Bin Brig

Major General / Faraj bin Zalmeen Al-Bahsani

Brigadier General / Abdul Rahman Al Mahrami (Abu Zara) Thank you for what you have achieved.. but this momentum needs to be proven by achievements on the field pic.twitter.com/e55p1ghSzj — Hani al-Saadi al-Yafi (@hanisaadi2011) May 9, 2023

Other factions in South Yemen have expressed their opposition to the meeting and the promulgated national charter.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) is a political organization in Yemen that was established in May 2017 during the ongoing Yemeni civil war. It is also known as the Transitional Council of the Arab South (STSA) or the Transitional Council of South Yemen.

The STC is made up of separatist groups from southern Yemen, which seized control of the port city of Aden in August 2019 after driving out Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces. Since then, the STC has governed Aden and other parts of southern Yemen, acting as a de facto separatist administration in the region.

Benefit of reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran and support of Emirates

A historic agreement reached in March between Saudi Arabia and Iran under China’s auspices has raised hopes that its effects could also be felt in Yemen, which has been a flashpoint throughout the bitter rivalry between the two countries.

The STC has sought to halt its operations in northern Yemen, which is mainly controlled by the Houthi rebels, who are in talks with Saudi Arabia to end the Yemeni conflict.

Voices close to MBZ, the UAE president, were the first to praise this “historic agreement” to separate Yemen. It is the same voices that propagate the new name of this new country: South Arabia.

#south_consultation_meeting He successfully concluded his mission in Aden yesterday, laying realistic and flexible foundations for the establishment of a South Arabian state. A stable Yemen and an independent South Arabia are in the interest of the security and stability of the Arab Gulf states, and I expect the UAE to stand by them. pic.twitter.com/JHlnLSSJlE – Abdulkhaleq Abdullah (@Abdulkhaleq_UAE) May 9, 2023

The war in Yemen has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and damaged the country’s economy. Millions of people rely on humanitarian aid in a country already considered one of the world’s poorest.

