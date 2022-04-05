April 6, 2022

This product “kinder” suspects Salmonellose l’ONSSA rigit en urgence – AgriMaroc.ma

Certains lots of productions “kinder” suspects Salmonellose: L’ONSSA prend describes urgentes.

  • The re-enforcement of your controls on the Marquee Kinder à limportation.
  • The retiree import circuit of commercialization des lots des produces suspects au niveau des importer and des enignignes de distribution.

En raison dune suspicion d’infection à la bactary Salmonella Typhimurium, responsive des toxi-infections alimentaires, certain lots de la marque de chocolats Kinder ayant les riflations suivantes:

  • Kinder Surprise 20g (par un, par trois, par quatre et par six) and 100g avec des dates preremption compresses ente fin juin 2022 and fin october 2022.
  • Kinder Schoko-Bons with dates dating prelims compresses entre avril and fin out 2022.
  • Kinder Mini Eggs is the first date of the prelims comprises of avril and fin août.
  • Kinder Happy Moments, Kinder Mix with dates starting on 2022;

L’Office Nationale de Sicurité Sanitaire des Produits Alimentaires (ONSSA) a pris immidiatment des mesures d’urgence qui consistent in:

  • The renunciation of the control of your productions of the Ferrero é limportation afin d’iviter l’introduction des lots of ces produces on the march national;
  • The retiree imports circuit commercialization au niveau des importers and des enignignes de distribution lot tos les lots produces concerns.

For those who are a little tired of the stereo-typed, LONSSA invites you to visit our products and services to find out the secrets of your ci-desses and the most sought after personalities of your customers.

