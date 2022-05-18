This week, we’re going to the museum!

There is no museum night in Lebanon this year to mark International Museum Day. However, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) today (Wednesday, May 18) announced that museums will be open to amateurs free of charge.

A few days ago, Lebanese Minister of Culture Mohamed Mortada announced that admission to archeological sites and museums in Lebanon would be free from May 18 to 27.

“Visitors to Lebanon will be exempt from entry fees for archeological sites, the National Museum, Museums and the Palatine Palace from May 18 to 27,” the minister said. The decision was made during Museum Day, but also marks National Heritage Day and the 80th anniversary of the Beirut National Museum. According to the ministry, the aim is to “create awareness about the role of museums in community development and to introduce cultural heritage”.

To organize your tour, here are some tips:

– The National Museum of Beirut welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to lack of funds to purchase fuel oil, the generator only works for a few hours a day.

– The MIM Museum of Minerals and Antiquities is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Information: 01/421672

– The Archaeological Museum of the American University of Beirut celebrates tomorrow at 5 p.m. . The event will be followed by a music garden party.

– At the Soap Museum (Saïda), open the doors from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For any information: 07/733353.

– Debbie Palace Museum (Saida): Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– The Museum of Ethnography of the University of Palamont opens on this occasion an exhibition on the heritage of the ancient city of Durat Galhat on the east coast of the Sultanate of Oman, which is divided into indoor and outdoor ramparts and shelters. The event will take place on May 19, 20 and 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Information: 03/558994; 76/377640.

– The Terfol Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: 03/283850.