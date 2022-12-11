To deal with human-technical-systemic uncertainties

The “Human-Technology-System” symbiosis has proven itself. Organizations will benefit from adopting this to ensure their resilience and sustainability in an environment marked by repeated crises. Participating in the first edition of the International Campus of Excellence held at Takla on 8th and 9th December, Teacher-Researcher Dr. Mouna El Hadani believes that this method is so important that it should be taught to students in universities and educational institutions. . ‘Higher education. Here are the details.

Business leaders are invited to review their management practices. Participants in the first edition Campus International d’ExcellenceHeld on December 8 and 9 in Dakla, it is believed that this is the time to dare to change, and above all to open new methods that have proven themselves in the world, “like the so-called.Human-Technology-Organization“. This method is supported by Dr. Mouna El Hadani, a teacher-researcher at the University of Angers in France.

Accessed by “Le Matin”, this expert Competitive intelligence It assumes that globalization and innovation have been mobilizing the choice of expertise for firms for decades. “These are today more than ever in need of adopting new methods and strategies that go beyond traditional dualism and price competitiveness, in order to find a niche in a global environment that represents uncertainty,” he said. Also, the uniqueness of the “human-technology-system” symbiosis lies in the fact that this method invites everyone. Cycle of economic intelligence Puts information in a formal structure and links it to action. Formally, he explains, this approach can qualify as an operational method based on the proactive management of information in all its states. “And this model, which has been tested in Moroccan structures, makes it possible to obtain real operational mechanisms, which spread in the management practices of the company and encourage the adoption and absorption of a large number of organizational innovations,” he adds.

A collection of all kinds of intelligence

Dr. According to El Hadani, the “human-technology-system” approach brings together all kinds of intelligence, from human intelligence to business intelligence, including so-called relational, emotional, and intelligence. shared. In fact, he notes, this method makes it possible to adopt a new way of thinking, to carry out prospective analyzes in the face of uncertainty and a new thought process of knowing how to take advantage of uncertainties. The goal is to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of organizational processes, which will allow it to identify its own limitations while involving all stakeholders. In a declaration presented to “Madin”, the expert wants to underline that this method is the result of observations, modeling and experiments similar to the intermediate theories established in the Moroccan field. “This systematic model, which integrates human, technical and organizational dimensions, can be adapted to the size, culture and structure of Moroccan companies,” he notes.

Involvement of universities, priority

As with all management methods, the “human-technology-system” symbiosis must be taught at the level of companies and organizations. Dr. El Hadani reminded that higher education students are future business leaders, so it is important to inculcate good management practices in them. In this sense, the expert recalled the importance of collaboration between institutions and scientists. A collaboration that will undoubtedly encourage young people to take the path of scientific research, a real pillar of development in developing countries.