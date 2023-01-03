January 3, 2023

Towards the field named after Pele

William Kennedy 46 mins ago 1 min read
Hesperus FRTuesday 3 January 2023 – 02:54

FIFA-affiliated confederations will be asked to name a stadium after Brazilian legend Pele, who died of cancer last Thursday. Gianni Infantino, president of the international body, made the announcement during the late star’s funeral.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to Pele and praying in front of his coffin, Infantino underlined the “importance of the statue for sport”. A former player.”

“(We are attending this funeral) with great emotion, sadness, but with smiles, it has given us great joy. Let’s honor the ‘King’ and ask the whole world to observe a minute’s silence,” he said.

Besides Infantino, Brazilian confederation president Ednaldo Rodriguez and CONMEBOL (South American confederation) Alejandro Dominguez also paid tribute to Pele at the Santos stadium.

Note that on Monday several hundreds of people gathered at the Santos FC Stadium where the funeral procession was open to the public.

