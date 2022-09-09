Tributes from Mohammed VI and world leaders

LOndon Bridge is below. The gruesome move followed yesterday’s news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, monarch of England, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and 11 Commonwealth countries.

A minute of silence at the UN, the Eiffel Tower losing its lights, flags at half-mast at the White House, days of mourning in the Sultanate of Oman, Brazil, Jordan or Cuba…

Flags everywhere in the United Kingdom were at half-mast at Buckingham Palace. Programs from the BBC, Britain’s official broadcaster, were interrupted, with the channel’s logo in black and white and the presenter dressed in black.

Minutes after the announcement, the world was crying out for the British “Queen of Hearts” Don’t “Dignity” And “An irreplaceable sense of duty” A unanimous tribute showered.

Addressing “Their Thoughts” For the royal family and its people, heads of state or heads of government said they were personally affected by the sovereign’s death, which had befallen almost every major leader on the planet during his 70-year reign.

“A symbol of the greatness of the United Kingdom,” laments Mohammed VI

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Mohammed VI for his part sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the new King of England, Charles III.

In this message, Muhammad VI refers to learning with a “Deeply saddened by the passing of your mother, Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.”. In these difficult circumstances, the Sovereign says “The qualities and merits of this illustrious queen, who devoted her whole life to her country, should be remembered with great reverence as a symbol of the greatness of England.”.

“Under the reign of this exceptional monarch, the United Kingdom achieved great progress and prosperity and achieved great status regionally and internationally.”Wrote from Mohammed VI to Charles III.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, “The Kingdom of Morocco has lost a great friend with deep respect”Underlines the king. “Her Majesty the Queen was particularly keen to strengthen the long-standing friendship between our two centuries-old monarchies.”

Rule defined by “compassion, decency and an unalterable sense of duty”.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden praised “A statesman of incomparable dignity and consistency”. Elizabeth II “More than a king. She embodied an era.”said the US President who personally signed the register of condolence opened in his honor by the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Washington.

His reign is limited “Grace, elegance and an irreplaceable sense of duty”A former tenant of the White House included Barack Obama.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also mentioned “Grace, Dignity and Piety” D Elizabeth II.

“There are no words to pay tribute to this Queen’s vital importance, her sense of duty, her moral integrity, her piety and her dignity, even to some extent.”According to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Elizabeth II’s death makes even her worst enemies agree

“For decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects and power on the world stage.”Russian President Vladimir Putin commented.

Sharing “His Deep Sorrow”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented “Irreparable Loss”.

In the United States, former Republican President Donald Trump has agreed with Democrats Joe Biden and Barack Obama in praising what he says is a sovereign state. “An Extraordinary Legacy of Peace and Prosperity”.

“I keep the memory of the friend of France, the Queen of Hearts, who forever marks her country and her century”French President Emmanuel Macron responded.

To you, she is your queen.

She is our queen.

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 9, 2022

She was there too “A Notable Friend of Ireland”According to its chairman Michael D. Higgins, however “A Constant Presence” Who’s Who in Canadian Lives? “I will always admire”, According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“deep regret”Pope Francis said he was praying for Elizabeth II and Charles III.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said “Saddened by his passing”. The Argentine government has expressed its opinion “concern”Turkish Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel “mourning”.

“We will miss her terribly”Queen Margrethe II of Denmark predicted.

“His passing is a great loss to the British people.”Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

She had written chapters of history

Belgium’s King Philippe and his wife paid tribute on Thursday “An exceptional king who left a deep mark on history”.

King Felipe VI of Spain even ruled that she had “Writes the most relevant chapters of history” Over the past seven decades.

Signed by Queen Elizabeth II “Reconciliation” With Germany, contributing “Heal the Wounds” World War II, particularly as underlined by German leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The demise of this sovereign, who “Played a vital role for world peace and stability”is a “Great Loss” For the international community, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

His death leaves a great void “The history of the world will be engraved in letters of gold”Pakistan President Arif Alvi.

“His life and legacy will be remembered around the world”South African President Cyril Ramaphosa added.

European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen congratulated Elizabeth II “Sample of Continuity”, “His peace and devotion have given strength to many”.

“Throughout his rich career, he was a source of inspiration and aristocracy”, said the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. For Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Elizabeth II is “the epitome of leadership immortalized in history”.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid ruled this “Extraordinary Figure” “Indicating devotion and love for his country”.

To Ferdinand Marcos, President of the Philippines, “She exemplified to the world the great dignity, sense of duty and devotion of a true monarch to all his subjects”.

He spoke from Joe Biden, who first met him in 1982, to Angela Merkel “Honored to receive it” At the end of her reign last year, many personalities shared their memories of the Queen, including in unexpected forums.

“We will always remember her fondly, especially when she lived here as a little princess.”Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abella also tweeted.

(with MAP and AFP)