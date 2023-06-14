Trump denies endangering security secrets by carrying classified documents

Former President Donald J. Trump denied in federal court in Miami on Tuesday that he risks revealing security secrets and obstructing justice by taking classified documents with him when he leaves the White House. Mr Trump, who faces 37 criminal charges in the case, has pleaded not guilty through his lawyer.

With many media and supporters looking on, Trump moved from the neighboring Doral campus to the Wilkie D. in downtown Miami. Ferguson Jr. arrived at the U.S. Courthouse. In a surreal scene, he was booked and taken to the 13th-floor courtroom, where he sat with his arms crossed at the defense table. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman read the indictment and asked Mr Trump how he intended to plead. “We’re definitely entering a not guilty plea,” said Todd Blanch, one of Mr Trump’s lawyers.

Trump is the first former president to be indicted in the classified documents case. He is accused of taking boxes of classified documents with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and refusing to return them to the government despite repeated requests from the FBI and federal prosecutors. He is accused of lying to investigators and trying to hide documents with the help of his personal assistant, Walt Nauta.

Nauta, who was charged in the case, appeared before Judge Goodman but pleaded not guilty. His lawyer has asked for two weeks to find a local lawyer to represent him. Mr. Justice Goodman Trump and Mr. Nauta was ordered not to discuss the case with each other or with witnesses except through their lawyers.

Mr. Trump’s case Judge Eileen M. was handed over to Cannon, who had previously been Mr. Trump also handled the complaint against the FBI’s search of his Florida estate and club, Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Trump-appointed Judge Cannon, Mr. Trump sided, but his decision was overturned by an appeals court that strongly criticized his legal reasoning.

Former Florida Solicitor General Christopher M. Kiss and a prominent defense attorney from New York, Mr. His legal team has seen changes since two lawyers representing him resigned shortly after the indictment was released. Special prosecutor Jack Smith was also present in the case.