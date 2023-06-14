Trump vows to take Biden to court if elected in 2024 – Labass.net

Former US President Donald Trump, who is seeking the White House in 2024, vowed on Monday to bring his rival Joe Biden to justice if elected.

“In addition to closing the border, kicking out all the ‘criminal’ elements that have invaded our country, making America free and dominant again, and immediately ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, I will appoint a truly special ‘.Joe Biden, the most corrupt president in American history, the entire Biden crime scene. Family and everyone involved in destroying our elections, our borders and our country,” the billionaire posted on his own community. According to American media outlet The Hill, Truth is a social network.

The former US president made the statement hours before he was to appear in court in Miami in the presidential archives case. This is the first time a former US head of state has been indicted at the federal level. The man claims he is the victim of a “witch hunt” aimed at preventing him from running for president in 2024.

According to an ABC News and Ipsos poll conducted on a sample of 910 people, 47% of US citizens think the impeachment against Donald Trump is “politically motivated” and 37% the opposite.