Tunisia: Kaïs site against the presence of foreign observers in the election

# Tunisia : Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Thursday that he was hostile to the presence of foreign observers in the next elections planned in Tunisia, during the swearing-in of new members of the Electoral Commission, who boasted of his right to appoint.

We are not an Occupied State so visitors can send usHe made the announcement during the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace of the new members of the Independent High Commission for Elections (Isie).

Syed, who was elected in late 2019 after several months of political sanctions, accepted full power by ousting the prime minister on July 25 and suspending the Islamist-inspired party Ennahda-dominated parliament before March.

Syed plans a referendum on constitutional amendments on July 25, ahead of the December 17 assembly elections, on a blueprint for freeing the country from political crisis.

On April 22, he granted the right to appoint three of the seven members of the IC, including the president.

On May 9, Saeed appointed Farooq Bousker, a former member of the IC, as head of the organization, replacing Nabil Bafon, who had criticized his July coup.

Elections in Tunisia after the 2011 revolution that ended the dictatorship are being monitored by local and international NGOs.