Tunisian tourism sector is gradually recovering from Covid-19 – Agence Afrique

6,116,756 tourists from several countries including France, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Algeria visited Tunisia since 1.There is From January to December 20, 2022, it was 2,354,755 during the same period last year. Lotfi Mani, Marketing Center Director of the Tunisian National Tourist Office (ONTT) revealed in a statement on Thursday, December 29.

These figures represent a 159% increase compared to 2021. refers to the same source. “These figures recorded by the tourism sector in 2022 are in line with the expectations announced at the beginning of the year, especially the achievements of 50 to 60% of the reference year results of 2019,” noted Lofty Mani.

The total number of tourists will reach 6.3 million by the end of this year, which is a 32% decrease compared to the results recorded in 2019, he added. Speaking last September, Tourism Minister Mohamed Moise Belhasin noted that tourism is an essential sector of the country, although it is facing difficulties, which is regrettable. Due to corona virus.

An action plan was drawn up by the government to encourage the resumption of tourism activities with the aim of resuming in 2019 at 50 to 60% activity level by 2022. He announced. On the website of the Central Bank of Tunisia, we found last August that the revenue of the tourism sector reached 1,946.8 mt against 1,177.7 mt at the end of July 2022, an increase of 769 million dinars over the same period in 2021. and a rate of 65.3%.