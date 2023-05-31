Turkey: Re-elected for five years, Erdogan delivers his first speech and sets the course

Among the priority projects of the Turkish president: the fight against inflation, which has reached its peak in Turkey.

Two days after being re-elected in Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave his first speech in Ankara on Tuesday.

Updated to a A period of five yearsDespite frequent unfavorable opinion polls, the Turkish president has welcomed the popular interest surrounding his person after 20 years in power.

“We will analyze the reasons for this unprecedented excitement in the streets. We know that as a country we have taken an exceptional decision in its meaning and its consequences”, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also mentioned his plans, esp Visa problem with EU :

“We will soon resolve the visa issue, which has recently been used as a form of political intimidation.”

Another priority project of the Turkish president: the fight against inflation, which is reaching its peak, or even geopolitical tensions. Erdogan wants to establish a zone of security and peace around Turkey. Finally, in the Ukrainian conflict, he said that he was a believer “Diplomatic Solution”.