Turkish exports to Morocco will reach $3 billion in 2022

According to the Turkish Agency, Turkey’s exports to African countries will reach a record $21 billion in 2022, up 12.3% from the previous year. Additionally, African countries will account for 8.6% of Turkey’s total exports in 2022.
With exports of $3.9 billion in 2022, Egypt has become Turkey’s top export destination on the African continent, followed by Morocco. The kingdom alone imports 3 billion Turkish goods, Andaloo says.
Note that the largest contribution to Turkey’s exports to African countries was made by the chemical sector, accounting for almost a third.
