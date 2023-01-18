Turkish exports to Morocco will reach $3 billion in 2022

In search of alternatives to the Russian and Ukrainian markets, Turkey is focusing its attention on the African market, where it is achieving significant performance. As war rages in Ukraine, Anatolian Tiger has increased its exports to several countries on the continent, including Morocco. The same source recalls that the ongoing dispute has created difficulties for the Turkish export sector due to constant cancellations and rescheduling of orders.

According to the Turkish Agency, Turkey’s exports to African countries will reach a record $21 billion in 2022, up 12.3% from the previous year. Additionally, African countries will account for 8.6% of Turkey’s total exports in 2022.

With exports of $3.9 billion in 2022, Egypt has become Turkey’s top export destination on the African continent, followed by Morocco. The kingdom alone imports 3 billion Turkish goods, Andaloo says.

Note that the largest contribution to Turkey’s exports to African countries was made by the chemical sector, accounting for almost a third.