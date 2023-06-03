Turkish lawmakers sworn in for new term – Xinhua English.news.cn

(Xinhua/Mustafa Gaya)

ANKARA, June 2 (Xinhua) — Turkey’s parliament convened on Friday for the first time since the May 14 election and the swearing-in ceremony for 600 newly elected MPs was held.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the ceremony on Friday as the 28th term of the Turkish Parliament began. He will be sworn into parliament on Saturday to officially begin his new five-year term. After the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Erdogan is expected to announce the composition of his new cabinet.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which contested the parliamentary elections under the People’s Welfare Alliance, won 268 seats. The coalition also included the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) which won 50 seats and the New Welfare Party (YRP) which won five seats; Hence it got a combined majority of 323 seats.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) won 169 seats under the 6-party Alliance of the Nation coalition.

The Alliance for Jobs and Freedom, a coalition of left-wing political parties, won 65 seats, the Green Left Party won 61 seats, and the Turkish Labor Party won four seats.

On Thursday, Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council officially declared victory in the second round of the presidential election with 52.18% of the vote against his rival, 74-year-old Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the center leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). left

(Xinhua/Mustafa Gaya)