Two “ghosts” of Islamic State in court

Douha M. and Amandine LC of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria will appear in the Assize Court. They face up to thirty years in prison.

EThey each have their trials, do not know each other, but have in common that they joined the Islamic State in the Iraqi-Syrian region at about the same age and in the same period. Chance of the calendar, the trials of Douha M. and Amandine LC will continue next week before a specially formed Paris court, competent in terrorism matters. The first appears on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; The second, Thursday and Friday, in two separate trials.

We are in the spring of 2013 and Douha M decides to go to Syria for the first time. Young Nimois, 22 years old at the time, was however well integrated. After passing his science degree, he decided to study medicine. She repeats her first year and gets the last…



