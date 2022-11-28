November 28, 2022

Uganda is expanding quarantine measures in two regions to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has announced the extension of the lockdown imposed in Mubindi and Kasanda counties for another three weeks as part of efforts to contain the Ebola virus that has killed at least 55 people in the past three months.

In an address to the nation, read on his behalf by Vice President Jessica Alobo, President Museveni said the epidemiological situation “remains contained” and called for the extension of lockdown measures in both regions by three weeks. The measures currently in place call into question the results recorded in this war against the disease.

The quarantine of these two districts was announced in mid-October, with a night curfew and closure of public places.

Since Uganda’s health ministry first reported an outbreak of the virus in Maupindi region last September, the disease has continued to spread in the east African country, including the capital Kampala, despite officials announcing this week a marked drop in new cases.

At least 55 people have died out of 141 officially registered cases, according to data provided by the Ugandan Ministry of Health.

