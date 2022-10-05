Uganda: President apologizes to Kenya for son’s fuss

#In other countries Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni apologized on Wednesday for lashing out at his son on Twitter, including threatening to invade Kenya.

Kenya’s neighbors were offended by unkind comments earlier this week by the head of state’s eldest son, 48-year-old General Muhusi Kainerukaba.

The president’s son had indicated that it would take him and his army two weeks to capture the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

He took to social media to criticize former President Uhuru Kenyatta for not representing him in the last presidential election in August, despite the constitution banning him from serving more than two terms.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ugandan president criticized his son «To intervene in business» Kenya, and spoke publicly on political issues, which is normally forbidden to any military officer.

«Kenyan brothers and sisters please forgive us»Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda with an iron fist since 1986, also wrote. The 78-year-old head of state has left the door open for a new presidential candidate in 2026.

The Ugandan president has apologized to Kenyan President William Ruto, who took office last month.

The outcry on social media prompted the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a statement «A commitment to good neighborliness (and) peaceful coexistence» With Kenya.

Uganda’s Ministry of Defense on Tuesday replaced Muhusi Kainerukaba with another soldier as head of the country’s ground forces, but was promoted to the rank of general.

However, the Ugandan head of state was careful to praise «Positive contributions that the General has made and can still make».

Earlier in the two-year standoff with federal authorities, Muhusi Gynerugaba’s comments on Twitter in support of rebels from Ethiopia’s Tigray region also angered officials in Addis Ababa.