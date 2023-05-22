Ugandan government embarks on war against power outages – Agence Afrique

Uganda’s Minister of State for Energy Sidronius Okaasai Opolot said on Sunday May 21 that the government is determined to impose a one billion shilling fine against all electricity thieves.

Under the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, which was passed in April last year, anyone caught vandalizing power infrastructure is fined one billion shillings or jailed for 15 years.

“The government has invested a lot of money in rural electrification. We expect residents to use this electricity to generate jobs rather than engaging in vandalism or illegal connections. Those who try to steal power or damage our infrastructure will have to pay a heavy price,” said S. Obolode gave the warning on May 21 while launching a new power line in Kiboga district, which will connect 19 villages to the national grid.

The Ugandan minister added that Uganda currently has a total of 1,390 MW of electricity and an additional 600 MW will be added.

“Our national power requirement is currently only 900 MW, which means we are free to export excess power to neighboring countries,” he said.

Since 2013, the government has borrowed up to $2.6 billion (about 9.5 trillion shillings) to build hydroelectric dams, transmission lines and implement the country’s rural electrification.