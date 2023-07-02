Ukraine: French AMX-10 RC deemed “unsuitable” for attack by Ukrainians: Defense Lines

The AMX-10 RC French are poorly defended, Ukrainian soldiers say in a message sent by AFP this Sunday morning. Ukrainians already said this An article published in The Washington Post From June 13.

France supplied several dozen of these wheeled armored vehicles, which still equip several regiments of the French Army. The Ukrainian crews trained in France before reaching the front where they were stationed within the 37th Ukrainian Naval Infantry Regiment.

A note on the AFP text: the comparison of the Ukrainians with American and British MRAPs is a bit odd. i’AMX-10RC It was not a troop transport, but a reconnaissance vehicle (reconnaissance was a combat activity in the French Army).

Here is the full text of that dispatch:

Very light armor: A Ukrainian official believes the tanks AMX-10 RCIssued to Ukraine by France and currently used in kyiv counter-offensive, not suitable for frontal attacks.

The battalion commander of the 37th Marine Infantry Regiment, currently stationed in the Donetsk region, Major Spartanets (Spartate), his nickname, noticed these French tanks on the battlefield. “They are used to support fire because of their light armor. Their weapons are good, their observation equipment is very good. But alas it is light armor, which makes them unsuitable (to attack) “, says Spartanets.

In January, French President Emmanuel Macron had promised to take delivery of these state-of-the-art wheeled reconnaissance armored vehicles, equipped with a powerful 105 mm gun. Four months later, they were already in service at the front, according to kyiv.

But in this high-intensity battle where heavy artillery fire is constant, according to Major Spartanets, their thin armor is a major weakness. The 34-year-old officer noted, “A 152 mm shell exploded nearby. And, unfortunately, this has already led to the death of the crew on one occasion, again according to Major Spartanets.”

The crew was killed

“A shell exploded next to the vehicle, shrapnel pierced the armor and explosives exploded (on board),” the Ukrainian official said. “Four crew members, alas, were inside, and he was killed in an armored vehicle.” According to Major Spartanets, AMX-10 RC Their gearboxes may have problems, perhaps, according to him, due to their use on dirt roads.

“Sending these vehicles (to attack) so that they are destroyed (…) is useless, because it is mainly a danger to personnel”, the officer estimates, without mentioning the number of these French armored vehicles in his squad. He also refused to show AFP AMX-10 RC Stopped before.

French military expert Michel Coya noted on Twitter in January that the superior mobility of these armored vehicles made them very useful for “+ firefighters + working at the front” or quickly exploiting its breaches. i’AMX-10 RC However, it was not developed for “battle against battle tanks, with heavy guns”, already pointing out the very weak armor against “all anti-tank weapons of the modern battlefield”.

The Oryx site, which lists equipment losses from two camps based on images released in free access to the Internet, confirms at least three AMX-10 RC They were “abandoned” as they could not be used in battle at the front. Major Spartanets said his soldiers received a month’s training in France to learn how to use the vehicle, but that was not enough time to fully master it.

Best American Armor

According to the French military, theAMX-10 RC, weighing about 20 tons, protected against infantry small arms. Developed in the 1970s, it was gradually replaced by the modern armored vehicle in France. Jaguar.

Ukrainian official says armor of US light transport vehicles Oshkosh and British Huskykyiv was also given, more suitable and efficient than that AMX-10 RC. The Oshkosh And Husky Designed to resist improvised explosive devices and ambushes.

From Major Spartanets’ experience, their gates can withstand “four” direct hits from an RPG-type anti-tank grenade launcher. He shows AFP the two Oshkoshes his unit uses. One of them has the hood — a “weak” point according to the official — damaged by small fragments. “Otherwise, safety-wise, the vehicle is pretty cool,” says Spartanetz.

When a Oshkosh A mine explodes, a wheel can be torn off, “but the infantry doesn’t care”, he explains. Conversely, when a Soviet-designed transport vehicle, such as BMPs or BMDs, runs over a mine, “it’s very distressing for the crew and the vehicle.”