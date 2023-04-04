April 4, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Ukraine-Russia War: Has Putin’s Assault on Ukraine’s Power Grid Failed?

William Kennedy
This week’s strikes in Ukrainian cities have been the heaviest in weeks.

  Paul Kirby & Paul Adams
Ukrainians enjoy the arrival of spring. Nights are still cold, but they’re coming out of winter, which has been cut off by Russian missile attacks that cut off electricity, heat and water.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the winter was very harsh, but it is now over. The news is still hot in Ukraine, and the country is unshakable.

As of Thursday, Ukraine had been without power outages for more than three consecutive weeks and had a surplus of power.

There had been no Russian attacks for three weeks, and Vladimir Putin’s war to cut off supplies to Ukraine appeared to be over.

