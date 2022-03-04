Un journaliste espagnol indépendant a été interpellé à la frontier polono-ukrainienne, en Pologne, in nuit de dimanche à lundi, au quinquieme jour de loffensive Russe in Ukraine. It’s the supernatural power of the renaissance milieu russe GRU. Agents Les agents de l’ABW (Agency pours mystery polonaise) on interpell a citoyen espagnol d’origine russe (…). Il aété identifié as agent of the Directorate General of the R resignnenmente l’atat-major des Forces armies in the Fédération de Russie, salon un Communication services polonais. Quickly: «Il a mené des Operations au profit de la Russie, profitant son son statut de journaliste, qui lui permis de parcourir librement le monde et l’Europe, and complis zones conflits militaires et l territoires marques par des tensions politiques d. L’Homme a été placé en ditention provisirere for troi mois.

The journalist, identified as Pablo Gonzalez by his avocado Gonzalo Boye, s depjournait depuis plusi jours jours à Przsimysl, with his post frontier de Medyka et so Varsovie pour ses reports. On parquet polonaise, Gonzalez comes with a lot of passports and carts banquires russes, abtablies à dux noms different. The site Publico, which collaborait regularization avec le journaliste indiependent, present ainsi: «journalist specialist du monde post-sovietique et doctorant à l Université du Pays basque.

Otionmotion en Espagne

At 6 Fivrier, along with the quotidian in Gonzalez, Gonzalez avait déjà t arrêté par services security ukrainiens à Kiev. Il revenait Donbass, this is the way Ukrainians serently enter pro and anti-Russes, and où The conflit actuel a commens. These services are available only for Russians and, toujours selon Publicthe membrane of contre-espionage espagnol is the most sought after parent and desk journalist, in the Pays basque and in the Catalog for interrogation. See also Rwanda normalizes its relations with Burundi

The government’s espagnol Pedro Sinchez has announced that he will be working with a sponsor to assist a journalist. The nominees organizations journalists, dont Reporters sans frontiers, with their arrests this arrest. Jeudi, RSF a demand that reporter ait an accus immidat à son avocat and aux services consulariz e spagnols for se defendre.