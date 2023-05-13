Ukrainian army says it is “advancing” around Bagmouth

Kiev says it is “advancing” around Bagmouth, which has become the center of fighting for months. Moscow, for its part, says it is making progress in the city.

Ukraine’s military said on Saturday “before” Moscow has vowed to continue its advance on a city already under its control around Baghmouth, a center of fighting with Russian troops in eastern Ukraine and largely destroyed today.

“Defensive action continues in the direction of Bagmouth. Our soldiers are advancing in some areas along the front, the enemy is losing equipment and troops.”Oleksandr Chirsky, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said in a telegram.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine claimed to have advanced two kilometers around Baghmouth, which Moscow denied.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry for its part did not comment on the Ukrainian claims, although a press release noted “Attack units liberated an area in the northwestern part of the city of Artyomovsk”Russian name for bagmouth.

The battle for Bagmouth has been bloody and long since the Russian invasion began on February 24, 2022.

Observers doubt Russia’s strategic intent to capture the city, but it would allow Moscow to register a victory after several humiliating setbacks.

For its part, Kiev considers that it wants to tire out the Russian army as much as possible by fixing it in this part of the Donbass before launching an offensive aimed at recapturing the occupied territories in the east and south of the country. “finishes” According to Ukrainian authorities.

Moscow accused Kiev of using British long-range Storm Shadow missiles to target them on Saturday “Public Goals” Luhansk Region (East) is under Russian control.

Two killed and 10 wounded in Russian attack near Bagmouth

A Russian strike on Saturday killed at least two people and wounded 10, including children, in the town of Kostiantynivka, 25 km southwest of Baghmouth in eastern Ukraine, prosecutors said.

“As a result of shelling on Kostiantynivka, two people died and ten were injured”Don’t “Two youths aged 15 and 16”The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said in a statement published on Telegram.

“They were taken to the hospital.”He continued.

Kostiantynivka, a pre-war town of 70,000 people, located near the front line in the Ukrainian Donbass (east), was advertised as Moscow’s objective of victory.

The city is constantly bombarded by the Russian army.