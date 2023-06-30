Ukrainian Corridor in the Black Sea: What’s the End for Africa?

(Ecofin Agency) – Concluded in July 2022, the agreement of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) created a sea navigation channel that allows Ukraine to send its agricultural products in the wake of the Russian invasion 5 months ago. African countries and, more broadly, low-income countries, have each been prioritized for encouraging talks by both Ukraine and Russia. Again in 5 questions about the impact of this initiative on the African continent.

What was exported globally?

Under the agreement, 32.4 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products were sent between 1There is August 2022 and last June 26 according to UNCTAD Secretariat data from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to nearly 46 countries around the world.Ecofin Agency.

This total mainly includes cereals, which account for almost 83% of exports or more than 26.6 million tons. Maize leads the way with nearly 16.6 million, accounting for 51.4% of total export earnings, followed by wheat (8.8 million tons) and barley (1.26 million tons).

Along with cereals, oilseeds such as soybeans, rapeseed, sunflower and their by-products (oil and meal) totaled 5.5 million tonnes.

Sunflower to oilseeds (3.35 million tonnes) were shipped mainly in meal and oil form, followed by rapeseed (985,559 tonnes) and soybeans (802,151 tonnes).

How much was Africa absorbed?

According to UNCTAD data, 2.4% of exports under the Black Sea Agreement went to low-income countries, while high-income countries received about 44%, and the rest were targeted at middle-income states. In Africa, from August 1 to June 26, 3.97 million tonnes of agricultural products were apparently absorbed. For example, China, the top country of the target, absorbed almost twice as much with 7.7 million tonnes.

In general, Africa represents 12% of total exports, for example, nearly 46% to the Asia-Pacific region and 42% to Europe.

Maize (1.79 million tonnes), wheat (1.7 million tonnes), barley (210,081 tonnes) and oilseeds (264,263 tonnes) were the main commodities absorbed by the continent.

3. Who are the main beneficiaries of the Ukrainian corridor on the continent?

Broadly, the North Africa region was the main beneficiary with 3.12 million tonnes, accounting for almost 79% of total exports with Egypt being the top recipient. The North African country, moreover, is 5Th Beneficiary with 1.5 million tons of food products worldwide.

For sub-Saharan Africa, East Africa alone received 856,394 tonnes of products. In the region where the World Food Program (WFP) carries out many aid operations, Kenya and Ethiopia account for more than 80% of exports. Other places are Somalia, Sudan and Djibouti.

Has the agreement averted the threat of a food crisis in Africa?

From a global perspective, the recovery of Ukrainian exports contributed to the satisfaction of food markets, where prices peaked in March 2022 against the backdrop of the outbreak of war and other climatic factors such as drought.

This geopolitical factor, combined with prospects for a bountiful harvest in Russia, a major wheat exporter, helped lower global prices, particularly at the Chicago Board of Trade (CboT). This situation has benefited many African countries to access food at lower prices than before the invasion, but according to the FAO, prices are still high.

Recently, the UN body noted that countries in sub-Saharan Africa, which mostly fall under the category of least developed countries (LDCs), should see their import bill drop by $2.8 billion. Countries due to the weakness of their currencies against the dollar and rising energy costs.

What about the prospects for this deal?

The Ukrainian Corridor Agreement was extended for the third time on May 17 for another two months. This extension has put an end to concerns about renewal terms for the time being. However, the fundamentals of the agreement are still weak. President Vladimir Putin announced on June 13 that Russia may close the door on a deal to export Ukrainian grain.

In the wake of this threat, Moscow reportedly disregarded a clause that would have facilitated the export of fertilizers and Russian agricultural products. In fact, at the same time as the agreement was signed in July 2022, a three-year agreement was signed with the UN to facilitate domestic exports of food products and fertilizers. According to Russian officials, many barriers still prevent free trade with the rest of the world.

In particular, they want the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to be re-connected to the SWIFT payment system and to resume ammonia sales through the pipeline connecting the Russian port of Togliatti with the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi. Ammonia.

In early June, the Russian government accused the Ukrainian military of blowing up the world’s largest infrastructure. In this context, the government has already indicated that it will limit the number of vessels authorized to visit the port of Pivdenny under the Black Sea Grain Agreement until the pipeline resumes.

In response to these various grievances, the UN said at the end of May that it would work with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to create a platform to facilitate transaction processing for Russia’s exports of grains and fertilizers to Africa.

Espoir Olodo

