Ukrainian forces are preparing for a counter-offensive near Bakhmaut

3:43 am: Ukrainian forces prepare for a counter-attack near Bagmouth

Ukrainians are preparing for a counterattack on Sunday, which they hope won’t be long in coming In the Bakhmout regionA city in eastern Ukraine where Russian forces have been trying to wreak havoc since the summer.

The Russian military has meanwhile continued its offensive in other regions: At least three people were killed and two wounded in an early-morning strike in the southern city of Kherson, which was liberated by Kiev’s military in November after months of fighting, officials said. profession.

In Bagmouth, the current center of the conflict, Evguéni Prigojine, head of the paramilitary group Wagner, reported the latest progress of his men fighting on the front lines.

3:22 am: Ukraine says more than 500 Russian soldiers killed in Bagmouth in one day

More than 500 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the past 24 hours during the Battle of Pakmut, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday.

Moscow-backed forces have been fighting for months to capture Baghmouth in the eastern part of the Donbass. Both sides admit significant losses and exact figures are difficult to verify.

12:00 am: Kyiv urges Germany to send more ammunition and train pilots

Ukraine’s foreign minister urged Germany in an interview published on Sunday to speed up ammunition deliveries and train Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

Dmytro Kuleba told Bild newspaper that ammunition shortages were Ukraine’s “number one” problem in trying to fend off a Russian invasion.

He said German arms manufacturers told him at the Munich Security Conference last month.