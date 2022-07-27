UN: 1.8 billion Muslims delegate support as Algeria wrests support from Palestinian people

For the second consecutive time in the space of three months, Mohamed Ennadir Larboui, Permanent Representative of Algeria in New York, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, censored the declaration of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Committee. UN

The denial came during a quarterly discussion on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

The Algerian Ambassador was thus deprived of a demonstration of support for the Palestinian cause and the holy city of Al Quds Acharib, representative of the 1.8 billion Muslims of the Palestinian people.

He objected to the OIC’s categorical refusal, without explaining the reason, to resume paragraph 35 of the resolution entitled “Al Quds Al Sharif, the capital of the State of Palestine” in the OIC’s joint declaration. The resolution was unanimously adopted by the OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on 22-23 March 2022.

According to OIC sources in New York, the Holy City and the Al-Quds Committee adopted this resolution, including the paragraph, that no member of the OIC, including Algeria, is subject to any reservation.

The Algerian Ambassador objected to the inclusion of this paragraph in an official note to the Pakistan Presidency of the OIC, which stated that the Al Quds Committee, its chairman and the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency in opposition to the Al Quds Agency for the simple unacknowledged reason that it ‘represents the role played in’ the preservation of the Arab-Islamic identity of the city of Al Quds. and implementation of programs within the framework of continuous social assistance programs.

Many OIC diplomats have privately expressed their dismay that Algeria has been instrumental in the sacred question of Palestine in its political crisis with Morocco. Express the unity of the Islamic Ummah with the cause of Palestine and create its state with Al Quds Acharib as its capital.

These same sources question the resolutions and decisions adopted within the OIC’s member consensus system, thus setting itself against all those who oppose Morocco by sacrificing the Palestinian cause.

At a time when the Palestinian people most need the united support of OIC members, this most extreme precedent of weakening the international community’s support for the Palestinian cause in New York is incomprehensible, these sources say. Palestinian ambassador to this meeting of the Security Council.

Following the Palestinian ambassador’s speech during this session, the Algerian ambassador’s censure to the OIC contradicted his crocodile tears over the suffering of the Palestinian people.