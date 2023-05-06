UN appreciates contribution of Burundian army in DRC

AA/Gitega/Yvan Love

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced that the United Nations appreciates the contribution of Burundian soldiers deployed in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The Burundian soldiers have shown courage, generosity and an absolutely admirable commitment, and we are proud to have them in the framework of the United Nations and the African Union’s cooperation for peace,” the Secretary-General announced on Friday evening.

He arrived in Bujumbura this Friday afternoon to participate in the 11th High Level Summit of the Regional Monitoring Mechanism (ROM) of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation (BSC) for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes. In the region, Antonio Guterres held an interview with Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimi before speaking to reporters.

At the end of the meeting, he praised the positive role played by Burundi in the region, especially the efforts invested by the President of Burundi in the presidency of the East African Community (ECA).

He also pointed out that cooperation between troops deployed by MONUSCO and ECA countries is yielding significant positive results on the security side in eastern DRC.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations has appealed to international organizations to contribute financially and materially to assist in this struggle for peace in the DRC and the region.

Speaking on Burundi’s economic situation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the Burundian government’s plans to reform governance, improve economic conditions and accelerate the country’s sustainable development.

“We reaffirm our support for Burundi and our commitment to mobilize donor countries and the international community to support the Government of Burundi and support the execution of implemented projects,” he underlined.

Regarding the situation in Sudan, Antonio Guterres called on the international community to support the Sudanese in their quest for peace and democratic transition. “This crisis in Sudan is forcing thousands of people to leave their homes and flee their countries. Currently, there are more than 100,000 displaced people, refugees,” he said, calling on the warring parties for an immediate ceasefire.

This Saturday, May 6, 2023, this 11th summit will bring together the Democratic Republic of Congo and the 13 signatories of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation (PSC) for the region.

They are Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, Kenya and Sudan.

Also known as the Addis Ababa Agreement, the PSC Framework was signed on February 24, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations-brokered framework aimed at promoting stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the region.

