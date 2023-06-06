UN-Habitat: Morocco presents its experience in social housing in Nairobi

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 01:13 PM

NAIROBI – Morocco’s experience in building social housing was presented in Nairobi as part of the 2nd session of the United Nations Habitat for Humanity (UN-Habitat) held in the Kenyan capital from June 5 to June 9.

A side event in this sense was organized by the Ministry of National Regional Development, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy, during which the keys to the success of the Moroccan policy on social housing were presented, with particular emphasis on the private sector. Sector and Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The intervention of the Moroccan state in housing has evolved gradually according to the specific contexts of each period, moving from the policy of allocating fitted-up spaces to the massive construction of social housing initiated by state agencies, through the drawing up of state land. said Ms. Hind Benshaw, Director of Real Estate Development within the Ministry.

However, the national policy in this area has experienced its real transformation since the 2010s, when the private sector was given the relay to participate in the construction of social housing within the framework of PPPs, Ms. As Benzha underlined, this refers to private sector actors. They are heavily involved in the process by producing social housing in their own way on their own land.

In return, the government provides all tax exemptions and administrative facilities to succeed in this challenge, he pointed out that this system is accompanied by a proliferation of government efforts to fight against all forms of unsanitary housing.

Thanks to these incentives aimed at engaging the private sector, Morocco was able to build nearly 600,000 units in 10 years, reducing the housing deficit by more than 70% since 2002, when the deficit reached 1.2 million units.

In terms of land, he cited the mobilization of over 8,800 hectares and the creation of new towns and new urban centers, and efforts have been made financially to create a mortgage fund aimed at guaranteeing beneficiaries’ credits.

The housing problem was handled by Morocco according to a dual regenerative/preventive approach, he underlined.

He said various state interventions to strengthen access to housing have improved the living conditions of about 2 million people living in unsanitary housing and helped improve basic services, security and mobility in more than 760 neighborhoods and 696 rural centres. In addition to enhancing the attractiveness of more than 96 cities.

Furthermore, Ms. Benshaw pointed out that the world is currently facing new challenges such as climate, epidemics and economic crises, noting that a restructuring of the approach to face these new data is necessary.

In this sense, he said, Morocco has launched a national dialogue on urban planning and housing, giving a platform to all stakeholders and stakeholders, with the aim of ensuring that this dialogue creates a new common and consensus road map. A decent home for all.

He explained that the sector’s new vision is moving towards an integrated living environment model, with the new logic being towards direct financial assistance targeted at the welfare of deserving families.

In this regard, he underlined that demographic and social developments create new needs, which require assistance to new social segments, especially the middle class weakened by the effects of inflation and crises.

This includes consolidating the role of regions and the leadership role of the state through regional housing projects, as well as tailoring projects to suit the economic and social context by building housing capacity.

Led by Yusuf Hosni, Secretary-General of the Department of Housing and Urban Policies, the side event was marked by the presence and participation of many officials and stakeholders, especially the Deputy Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Mr. Including Michal Mlynar.

Held under the theme “Sustainable Urban Futures through Inclusive and Effective Diversity: Achieving the SDGs in Times of Global Crisis”, this 2nd session of the UN-Habitat Assembly brings together nearly 5,000 participants, including more than 30 Ministers, besides Senior Ministers. Officials and global experts to discuss global urban policies and promote inclusive and transformative multilateralism.

The five-day program will include high-level Heads of State dialogue, thematic discussions and focus on global access to affordable housing, urban climate action, recovery from urban crises, localization of the SDGs, prosperity and local finance.

More than 30 pages of events will present innovative approaches and transformative actions related to the habitat sector, while an exhibition space allows more than 50 exhibitors to present best practices in habitats and sustainability, urban projects and cutting-edge industry. Solutions to meet the challenges of housing, transport, energy and climate change.

Mr. as the representative of Morocco in this event. There is a large committee headed by Youssef Hosni and especially composed of the Secretary General of the National Housing Council Mohammad Hardusa, Director of City Planning Badria Pengellon, Director of Property Development Hind Bensha and Director. Communication and Information Systems for Collaboration Badiaa Gueroui.

The Moroccan delegation includes Amal Lamsiteff, the head of the service of the housing sector, the director of the urban agency of Agadir Amin Belgacemi and the head of the unit of the United Nations Organization for Development of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Anas Alami Hamedane.